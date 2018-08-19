Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Not Getting Overly Hyped For Indians Series

Baseball fans understandably are hyped for this week’s series between the Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park. These will be four games between two of the best teams in all of Major League Baseball, after all.

Just don’t expect the Red Sox and their fearless manager to be affected by the hype.

The Indians, who currently lead the American League Central by a mile, will be a stiff test for the Sox, who similarly have a huge lead in the American League East standings. And after Boston’s 2-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora talked about the challenges Cleveland presents.

“The Indians, they’re a good team. They’re a really good team,” Cora said after the game, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Very similar to us, offensively: They steal bases, they put pressure on. And those two guys, (Jose) Ramirez and (Francisco) Lindor, they’ve been doing damage.

” … Hopefully they struggle against us, and we still have fun before the game and after the game.”

“Fun” is a popular word around the Red Sox these days — and how could it not be? The team has the best record in MLB and seemingly wins every day. The loose mentality clearly has paid dividends for Cora and has enabled his team to never get too high or too low.

“We really don’t get caught up in (the hype),” Cora said. “Since the big series (against the Los Angeles Angels) early in the season, it seems like every series is something big … we don’t get caught up in that.

“Tomorrow is the same day, same focus, and we’ll prepare and we’ll go out there and play.”

Despite Cora’s efforts to downplay the marquee matchup, it’s clear the first-year manager is looking forward to seeing how his team stacks up with one of baseball’s best clubs.

“We know how good they are, and I feel like they know we’re good,” Cora said. “It should be fun.”

Here are some other notes from Sunday’s Red Sox-Rays game:

— Jalen Beeks, who the Red Sox traded to the Rays before the trade deadline, picked up the win against his former club Sunday. The lefty looked impressive, allowing no runs on one hit over four innings.

Beeks struggled mightily in his two appearances in Boston earlier this season. So, what was different in his return to Fenway Park?

“He was throwing harder, I saw 94 (mph), I didn’t see that here,” Cora said. “Besides that the same … he did a good job.”

— Mookie Betts had a quiet series, going 1-for-13 across the three games.

“It’s one of those weekends,” Cora said about Betts’ struggles. “(The Rays) threw good stuff … you have to give them credit.”

— Xander Bogaerts picked up a double in the losing effort, matching his career-high for extra-base hits.

Xander Bogaerts doubled down the LF line for his 56th XBH of the year. That matches his career high in extra-base hits, in his 441st PA of the year. In 2016, he had 56 XBH in 719 PAs. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) August 19, 2018

— Here are the pitching matchups for the upcoming four-game series with the Indians:

#Rays 2, #RedSox 0. Sox are 88-37. Indians come in tomorrow for the first of four. Pitching matchups: pic.twitter.com/kza7pZzhGE — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) August 19, 2018

