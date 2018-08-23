Red Sox Notes: David Price Feels He ‘Doesn’t Deserve’ Cy Young Buzz

David Price has been absolutely dominant in the second half of the Major League Baseball season, and that continued Thursday afternoon at Fenway Park.

The left-hander was feeling it in the series finale between the Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Indians, allowing just three hits over eight shutout innings in the Red Sox’s 7-0 victory.

Hitters have struggled mightily to solve Price post-All-Star break, since the veteran southpaw has posted a 1.09 ERA as a result of allowing two runs or less in his last six starts.

With Thursday’s performance, Price boosted his 2018 totals to a 14-6 record with a 3.50 ERA. While he’s likely not in the running for the American League Cy Young award at present, a stellar finish to the regular season could vault him into contention. Price doesn’t see it that way, though, and he’s not too worried about taking home individual hardware either.

“No, I don’t,” Price said, as seen during NESN’s Red Sox postgame coverage. “I don’t think I deserve to be. I don’t really care about that as well. I’ve got one. Let somebody else get theirs. I hope (Chris) Sale comes back and throws the ball the way he’s been throwing it and he can win one. I’m not worried about those type of awards.”

For Price, this run of success is something he’s been waiting for since he first took the mound in a Red Sox uniform in 2016.

“By far. Absolutely,” Price said when asked if this is the best he’s pitched with Boston. “To not have that really bad game mixed in at some point, that’s good. This is the pitcher Boston signed. For me to get back to that, it’s about time.”

Here are some other notes from Red Sox-Indians:

— Blake Swihart entered the game in the first inning in place of Mitch Moreland, who was forced to depart due to a left knee contusion. Swihart made his opportunity count, going 2-for-4 with a two-run double to go along with a couple nice defensive plays.

“It’s kind of just my role I’ve had all year,” Swihart said. “Just always being ready, making sure I’m loose. Whenever I’m called upon, I’m ready. It’s just kind of the way I’ve been going about it this year, just being ready.”

— Swihart, Xander Bogaerts and Eduardo Nunez all connected on doubles with the bases loaded in the fifth inning.

— Jackie Bradley Jr. went 2-for-4, marking his seventh multi-hit performance in his last 12 games.

— Boston became the first team to win 90 games this season. No other club has yet to win 80 contests.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports