Red Sox Notes: David Price ‘Little Bit Sore’ After Wrist Injury In 14-6 Win

David Price had been rolling since the Major League Baseball All-Star break.

Coming into Wednesday’s game against the Miami Marlins, the Boston Red Sox pitcher was 5-0 with a 1.50 ERA over his previous seven starts and was coming off eight scoreless innings against the Cleveland Indians.

But that all came to a screeching halt when the southpaw left the Red Sox’s 14-6 victory at the conclusion of the third inning after getting drilled in the wrist on a comebacker off the bat of Austin Dean at Fenway Park.

While it was a tense moment, all signs after the game pointed to Price having escaped major injury.

“The X-ray is negative,” Sox manager Alex Cora said after the game, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Obviously a little bit sore. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow. We’ll go from there.”

Price was seen in the dugout with a brace on his wrist during the game, but he didn’t seem too concerned about the injury.

“I think it will be alright,” the pitcher said after the game. “I’ve been hit a couple times this year. I think I’ll be OK. … We’ll take it day by day.”

The lefty gave up three runs (all earned) on five hits with three strikeouts before exiting.

Here are some other notes from Wednesday’s Red Sox-Marlins game:

— The Red Sox exploded for 11 runs on 12 hits in the seventh inning. The team hadn’t scored double-digit runs in an inning in 15 years.

The Red Sox scored 11 runs on 12 hits in the 7th inning. The only other time since 1984 they recorded 10+ hits and scored 10+ runs in an inning was June 27, 2003, against the Marlins at Fenway Park (14 runs on 13 hits, bottom 1st). — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) August 30, 2018

“It’s huge … we wanted to win these two games,” Price said of the seventh. “I think it was good for us to come out, get behind, to come back today, the way that we did. For our bullpen, to hold them at bay. That was huge for us.”

— Mookie Betts seems to have broken out of his slump. The right fielder went 3-for-4 on the night, scoring three runs with as many RBIs. His big night marked the fifth time this season Betts has scored at least three runs on at least three hits while driving in at least three runs — something no one else in Major League Baseball has done that more than three times this year.

“I’ve been telling you guys since Tampa, he’s been swinging the bat well,” Cora said. “He’s getting there, he’s feeling good …The process is right and he’s getting results.”

— With a New York Yankees loss to the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday, Boston’s lead in the American League East sits at 7 1/2 games.

— Wednesday marked the 40th come-from-behind victory for the Red Sox.

— Betts, Eduardo Nunez, Ian Kinsler, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Blake Swihart — who was pinch-hitting for Sandy Leon — were the five players for Boston to go 2-for-2 in the seventh inning that saw Boston send 15 batters to the plate.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images