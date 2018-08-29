Red Sox Notes: Importance Of Eduardo Nunez Apparent In Win Over Marlins

When we look back on the 2018 Red Sox, Eduardo Nunez’s name probably won’t be the first one to spring to mind.

But where Boston is today wouldn’t be possible without the deft decision from team president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski late this past offseason to bring the utility man back to Boston.

And in the case of Tuesday’s wild 8-7 win over the Miami Marlins, one thing that Nunez does nearly every at-bat played a big role in the victory.

You almost always can count on Nunez to sprint as fast as he can to first base if a ball is hit in the infield. With one out and runners on first and second with the game tied in the ninth inning, Nunez hit a chopper to short. J.T. Riddle got the ball and touched second, and had a shot at what otherwise would’ve been a bang-bang double play to end the inning. But Nunez hauling keister to first forced a bad throw, which skipped past Miguel Rojas and allowed J.D. Martinez to score the winning run.

In essence, that style of routine play from Nunez cannot be ignored.

His mere existence has given manager Alex Cora plenty of roster flexibility, as Nunez and Brock Holt have filled in nicely with Rafael Devers, and to a much larger degree, Dustin Pedroia dealing with health issues this season. But in addition to just showing up, the way Nunez grinds things out and routinely has been a productive player has been important.

Nunez is heating up at the right time, too. He smacked a solo home run in Tuesday’s game and has extended his hit streak to six games. In that stretch, he’s hitting .348 with two doubles, one homer, three RBIs and a pair of runs scored.

So while the Red Sox are loaded with plenty of important pieces, don’t sleep on the value Nunez brings.

Here are some other notes from Tuesday’s Red Sox-Marlins game:

— Not to be lost in the excitement of the victory was the fact that the Red Sox bullpen is in some trouble.

Matt Barnes was presented a three-run lead and a clean eighth inning, and he absolutely squandered it. He gave up a two-run homer and a solo shot back-to-back, then a single he allowed thereafter later scored with Heath Hembree on the mound. Then with a one-run lead to protect and a clean ninth inning, Craig Kimbrel blew his fifth save this season with a pair of walks and an RBI single.

While there’s obviously no worry of the Red Sox not making the playoffs, what they’re going to do in a high-leverage late inning during postseason games remains a mystery.

Barnes has been good much of this season, but he’s clearly in a rut. From the start of the season through July he had allowed just one homer, but he’s allowed four this month. The right-hander also has allowed eight earned runs on 12 hits in his last nine appearances.

Joe Kelly may be one of those options to replace him in the eighth. Kelly was sharp at the start of the season and a great late-inning option before fading and getting his role diminished. But he looks like he’s found his form, as evidenced by his 1.54 ERA this month.

Tyler Thornburg and Ryan Brasier also remain options. Thornburg was a premier eighth-inning arm prior to injury upon getting traded to Boston, while Brasier has been almost exclusively untouchable at the big league level this season.

— Tuesday’s win snapped a three-game losing streak for Boston.

— Neil Walker hit a walk-off homer for the New York Yankees on Tuesday, so Boston’s lead in the American League East remains at 6 1/2 games.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images