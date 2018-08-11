Red Sox Notes: J.D. Martinez Joins Elite Red Sox Company With 101st RBI

On a night where Nathan Eovaldi didn’t have his best start, and a total of 31 runs were scored, J.D. Martinez continued to shine and add to his impressive Boston Red Sox résumé.

The slugger went 2-for-5 in Friday night’s 19-12 thumping of the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards, with two runs, a walk and two RBIs.

Those two RBIs, however, are what made his night so special as they marked the 100th and 101st of the season. The 30-year-old already is having an outstanding first year with Boston. Not only does he lead the league in home runs (35) and RBIs (101), he’s making a serious case for the American League MVP Award — as is his teammate, Mookie Betts.

And he continued that case Friday night, as his two RBIs put him with some elite Red Sox company.

.@JDMartinez14 is the first @RedSox player since @davidortiz in 2003 to record 30+ HR and 100+ RBI in his first season with the club. Boston still has 45 games remaining. pic.twitter.com/N69D54NtI0 — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) August 11, 2018

Wow.

Martinez is on pace to blast 48 home runs and 140 RBIs and with 45 games left, there’s no telling what kind of damage he’ll do in the remainder of the season.

Here are some other notes from Friday’s Red Sox-Orioles game:

— Xander Bogaerts went 1-for-4 on the night, but drove in four runs and scored two of his own.

“He’s been patient the last few days,” Sox manager Alex Cora said after the game, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Which tells me he is about to get hot, really hot.”

— Brock Holt was stellar at the plate, going 3-for-4 with three runs scored and as many RBIs. He also had a solo home run.

— After two spectacular starts and 15 scoreless innings in a Red Sox uniform, Eovaldi gave up eight runs (four earned) on 10 hits and didn’t register a strikeout.

“The times that I was ahead, I wasn’t making quality pitches,” the pitcher said after the game. “The offense was amazing. They give me a three-run lead in the first, so I need to do my job a little better … I felt like I took the wind out of the sails there.”

— Boston will play a day-night doubleheader Saturday, but Cora said after tonight’s game, he’s not ready to name a starter for its 7:05 p.m. ET start.

“I’ll tell you after the first game,” he said. “We have no idea, honestly … stay tuned.”

— For a team that’s well out of the playoff race, the Orioles certainly gave the Red Sox a challenge as they strung together 17 hits, and even held an 8-3 lead at one point.

“They swung the bats well,” Cora said after the game. “It’s ironic you don’t have Jonathan (Schoop) and you don’t have (Manny) Machado … you got all those kids playing (but) they were tough. We were talking about it throughout the game.”

— The New York Yankees lost to the Texas Rangers, 12-7, widening the Red Sox’s lead to nine games in the American League East.

