Red Sox Notes: Nathan Eovaldi, Boston’s Offense Struggle In Loss To Rays

Nathan Eovaldi’s career with the Boston Red Sox started out very well with back-to-back scoreless outings. Since those two starts, however, he hasn’t been able to pick up a win or pitch into at least the sixth inning.

Eovaldi took another loss Sunday as the Red Sox were beaten 6-0 at Tropicana Field by the Tampa Bay Rays, the same team Boston acquired the veteran right-hander from via trade earlier this season.

Eovaldi allowed eight hits and six runs, with no walks and five strikeouts through four innings. In his last four starts, Eovaldi has given up 35 hits and 21 runs (14 earned) over just 17 innings.

The Red Sox need a fourth starter for the playoffs, and Eovaldi is in the mix, along with a healthy Eduardo Rodriguez, Brian Johnson and perhaps Steven Wright. But unless Eovaldi improves and breaks out of this slump, it could be tough for Red Sox manager Alex Cora to trust him in a high-pressure situation in October.

Luckily for Eovaldi, he should get a few more starts in September to prove himself worthy of a meaningful role when the postseason begins.

Here are some other notes from Red Sox-Rays:

— The Red Sox were swept for the first time all season.

Here’s a look at some key stats from the three-game series against the Rays:

Runs Scored/Game: 1.7

Team Batting Avg: .219

Starters ERA: 12.34

Bullpen ERA: 5.11

The previous team to sweep the Sox was the Baltimore Orioles in September of last year. Sunday’s loss decreased Boston’s lead atop the American League East to 6.5 games over the New York Yankees. The Yankees take on the Orioles on Sunday night.

Boston also has lost three games in a row for just the second time in 2018, but both of those skids have occurred in the last eight games. The Sox are the only team in the majors that hasn’t lost four in a row this season. Despite the sweep, the Red Sox still lead the majors with 90 wins and a plus-206 run differential.

— The Red Sox and Rays finished their season series and won’t play again unless it’s in the postseason. Boston won 11 of the 19 matchups, but Tampa Bay took the last four.

— Boston’s offense struggled to get anything going against Rays starter Blake Snell. The Red Sox collected just three hits, including only one extra-base hit, and scored one run on a sacrifice fly by Mookie Betts. The Sox have scored one run in back-to-back games for the first time since an April road series against the Oakland Athletics.

— Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel was able to get his first action since Aug. 18 and he didn’t look rusty at all. He struck out the side in the ninth inning.

— The Sox have never won a game (0-6) during a “Players Weekend”, which was introduced last season. They are scoring 1.2 runs per game with a .202 batting average in those six losses.

— Michael Chavis, the Red Sox’s top prospect, continued to dominate Triple-A competition Sunday playing for the Pawtucket Red Sox. He went 3-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored and now is batting 8-for-14 with five extra-base hits and six RBI since he was promoted from Double-A Portland on Friday.

— Snell — a legitimate American League Cy Young Award candidate — pitched a fantastic game to earn his 16th win of the season. He gave up just two hits, one earned run, two walks and struck out eight.

He improved to 3-0 with a 1.08 ERA and 27 strikeouts over 25 innings (four starts) against the Red Sox this season.

— Tampa Bay’s eight-game win streak is the longest active run in Major League Baseball.

