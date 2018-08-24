Red Sox Now: Boston Wins No. 90 In Franchise Record Pace; What’s Next?

Are there any records left for the Boston Red Sox to break at this point?

This week on “Red Sox Now,” Michaela Vernava analyzes what win No. 90 means for the Sox after their defeat of the Cleveland Indians on Thursday afternoon at Fenway Park.

Also on this week’s episode, get the latest from Alex Cora on Red Sox ace Chris Sale’s injury, reaction from the red-hot David Price, a breakdown of Xander Bogaerts’ recent production, a recap of players’ involvement in the 17th annual WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon and more.

Watch the full episode in the video above.