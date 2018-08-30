Red Sox Now: Sweeps, Walk-Off, The Triple Crown And 11-Run Innings

The Boston Red Sox magic number is down to 22.

Twenty-two may seem a little early to be counting down, but with just 28 games remaining in the regular season, Red Sox fans have started looking toward the MLB postseason. On this week’s episode of “Red Sox Now,” NESN.com’s Courtney Cox tells you why there’s still plenty to pay attention to as the playoffs approach.

She examines the Tampa Bay Rays’ sweep of the Red Sox over the weekend, as well as their bounce-back two-game set with the Miami Marlins. Kacie McDonnell also joins the show with her RAM Social Drive and NESN’s Guerin Austin finds out more about how Red Sox players picked their nicknames during “Player’s Weekend.”

Watch the full episode in the video above.