Red Sox Offense Getting Job Done In First Three Games Vs. Orioles

The Boston Red Sox have been a pretty well-rounded squad all season, with the offense, defense and pitching all coming through at varying points throughout the campaign.

Through three contests of the Sox’s four-game set against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards this weekend, the offense has been doing the heavy lifting and it has resulted in three victories.

To see just how well the Red Sox offense has been performing through the three games, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.