Red Sox Pitcher Nathan Eovaldi Searching For Consistency On The Mound

Boston Red Sox fans have seen the good and the bad from Nathan Eovaldi.

The right-hander, who Boston acquired via trade from the Tampa Bay Rays in July, began his Red Sox career with consecutive scoreless outings. Since then, he’s gone 1-2 with a 6.23 ERA in three starts.

Eovaldi will face his former club Sunday afternoon when the Red Sox take on the Rays in the series finale at Tropicana Field. If Boston wants to avoid getting swept for the first time this season, it’ll need Eovaldi at his best.

To look at Eovaldi’s still-young Red Sox career by the numbers, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images