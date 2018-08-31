Red Sox Put Together Historic Inning In Series Finale Vs. Marlins

The Red Sox’s offense had been relatively quiet of late, but that ended Wednesday when Boston scored 11 runs in the seventh innings against the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park.

The Sox made Major League Baseball history by becoming the first team to record a hit in 12 consecutive at-bats. It was the Red Sox’s highest-scoring inning since they scored 12 runs during the sixth inning of a 2009 game against the Cleveland Indians.

The Red Sox won the game 14-6, thanks in large part to the outburst that saw three different players record multiple hits in the inning.

To hear NESN’s Dave O’Brien and Steve Lyons break down the historic inning, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images