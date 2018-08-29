Red Sox Release 2019 Spring Training Schedule; Cubs Series Highlights Slate

If you’re the type who likes to plan ahead, this article is for you.

The Boston Red Sox announced their full 2019 spring training schedule for Wednesday. They’ll play a total of 33 games in 33 days, including 17 at their home field, JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla.

As it has for the past 17 years, Boston will open its spring training against the Northeastern Huskies on Feb. 22 at JetBlue Park. The Sox begin their Grapefruit League schedule the following day against the rival New York Yankees.

The Red Sox close out their spring training by traveling to Mesa, Ariz., for a two-games series with the Cactus League’s Chicago Cubs on March 25 and 26. That trip will lead directly into the club’s 11-game road trip to kick off the 2019 regular season, which begins March 28 against the Mariners in Seattle.

Tickets for all spring training games at JetBlue Park will go on sale starting Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. ET.

Check out the full schedule below, or visit RedSox.com/schedule for more information.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images