Red Sox Release Veteran Slugger Adam Lind From Minor League Contract

Adam Lind and the Boston Red Sox have parted ways.

The Red Sox announced Wednesday that Lind has been released from his minor league contract with the organization. The 35-year-old slugger reportedly had an Aug. 1 opt-out date in his deal.

Lind, who also spent time in the New York Yankees system earlier this season, appeared in 46 games with the Red Sox’s Triple-A affiliate in Pawtucket, hitting .216 with eight home runs, 32 RBIs and a .668 OPS. He served as a first baseman and a designated hitter during his time with the PawSox.

Lind hit .303 with 14 homers, 59 RBIs and an .875 OPS in 301 plate appearances across 116 games with the Washington Nationals in 2017. He’s hit at least 20 home runs six times at the big league level, including a career-high 35 with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2009, earning him a Silver Slugger Award.