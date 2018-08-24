Red Sox Remind Everyone About MLB-Leading 90 Wins With Clever Tweet

In case you haven’t been paying attention, the Boston Red Sox have the best record in Major League Baseball, and they added to it Thursday afternoon via a 7-0 trashing of the Cleveland Indians.

With the win, the Red Sox added win No. 90 to their ledger, which is 11 more than any other team in baseball. So it was only natural the Red Sox do a little bit of celebrating after the victory, and they did so by adding up their wins in an emoji-laden tweet.

2018 Wins (so far):

🖐🖐🖐🖐🖐🖐

🖐🖐🖐🖐🖐🖐

🖐🖐🖐🖐🖐🖐 — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) August 24, 2018

For those of you who are bad at math, that equals 90.

Boston will take its league-leading record to Tampa Bay for a weekend series with the Rays, and they did so with a questionable fashion choice.

Only team with 90 wins & road trip fedoras. pic.twitter.com/6rVK21RnwI — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) August 23, 2018

We guess if you’re winning 69.8 percent of your games, you can wear what you want.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images