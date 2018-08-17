Red Sox Roster Moves: Ian Kinsler Activated; Rafael Devers Heads To DL

First, the good news for the Boston Red Sox: Ian Kinsler is back from the disabled list and will start Friday night.

The bad news, however, is that in order to make room for the veteran second baseman, the Red Sox on Friday placed third baseman Rafael Devers on the disabled list with a hamstring strain, retroactive to Thursday.

Kinsler missed the last 11 games with a hamstring strain of his own that he suffered during Boston’s Aug. 3 win over the New York Yankees. The injury occurred in Kinsler’s third game with the Red Sox after Boston acquired him from the Los Angeles Angels prior to the Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline. In that limited action, Kinsler impressed, collecting four hits in 10 at-bats with a pair of RBIs and playing solid defense at second base.

Assuming Devers’ injury isn’t serious, the break probably comes at a good time for the 21-year-old. Devers is hitting just .205 with only two home runs and 21 strikeouts in 21 games since the beginning of July. Defense also remains an issue for the youngster, as Devers has committed 21 errors this season, which leads American League third basemen.

Kinsler on Friday night will hit sixth and play second base, while Eduardo Nunez will take Devers’ spot at third base and hit seventh against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images