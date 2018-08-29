Red Sox Thrilled To Grab ‘Amazing’ Walk-Off Win Vs. Marlins On Tuesday

A win is a win.

That was the line in the Boston Red Sox’s clubhouse following their dramatic 8-7 walk-off win over the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park on Tuesday.

Boston had lost seven of its last nine games, and looked primed to drop another one after blowing leads in the eighth and ninth inning, respectively. But the Sox battled back and eventually won on a throwing error by Marlins shortstop J.T. Riddle.

After the game, Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts noted the team was just happy to get a win any way they can at this point in the season, while Jackie Bradley Jr. dubbed it “amazing.”

