Red Sox Top Prospect Michael Chavis Earns Promotion Amid Hot Streak

The Boston Red Sox’s top prospect is one step away from reaching the majors.

The Portland Sea Dogs announced Friday that infielder Michael Chavis has been promoted from Double-A to Triple-A Pawtucket.

Sea Dogs Roster Update INF @MichaelChavis11 promoted to @PawSox Leaves Portland with a 12-game hitting streak. — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) August 24, 2018

Chavis batted .303 with six home runs, 17 RBIs and an .897 OPS in 33 games with Portland. He hit .395 with four homers, 10 RBIs and a 1.084 OPS in 21 August games and heads to Pawtucket riding a 12-game hitting streak.

Chavis, who turned 23 earlier this month, is the No. 1 prospect in the Red Sox organization and the No. 98 prospect in baseball, according to MLB.com. He began the 2018 season at Single-A Lowell after serving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

Chavis, the 26th overall pick in 2014, had a breakout 2017 season, hitting .282 with 31 home runs, 94 RBIs and a .910 OPS in 126 games split between Portland and High-A Salem. He’s played primarily third base throughout his minor league career, although he’s also played shortstop and first base.

