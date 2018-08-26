Red Sox Top Prospect Michael Chavis Homers Again For Triple-A PawSox

Whether Michael Chavis is ready for Major League Baseball remains subject for debate.

The first baseman/third baseman certainly is good enough to play in Triple-A, however.

Chavis, the consensus top positional prospect of the Boston Red Sox, homered and hit two doubles in his debut for Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday. And he followed up that performance with a 2-for-5 outing Saturday night, including another opposite-field home run.

Watch Chavis go yard in the video below:

The fact that Chavis is showing power to right field is a great sign, as his penchant for getting pull-happy is one of the biggest things he needs to work on before he reaches the majors.

In case you missed it, here are the highlights from Chavis’ Pawtucket Red Sox debut:

Welcome to Triple-A @MichaelChavis11! In his first game up from the @PortlandSeaDogs, the 23-year-old hit a pair of doubles and crushed this opposite-field home run to right. @Supercuts #Superplay pic.twitter.com/70MT2lFJtn — PawSox (@PawSox) August 25, 2018

At this point, it’s clear Chavis’ power is legit. His ability to hit for average has greatly improved, too, since Boston selected him in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

The 23-year-old now is hitting .320 with nine homers and 24 RBIs in 40 games this season, splitting time between Single-A Lowell, Double-A Portland and Pawtucket. Simply put: He’s been one of the best players in Minor League Baseball.

Michael Chavis so far in Triple-A: 5-for-9, 5 R, 3 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI Since July 9, Chavis has the 3rd-highest OPS in ALL of @MiLB (1.096). 📸: Megan Switala pic.twitter.com/vg7wOmlhZ9 — PawSox (@PawSox) August 26, 2018

Those numbers suggest Chavis isn’t far from making his MLB debut. Red Sox fans might have to wait a little while longer before seeing Chavis at Fenway Park, though.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images