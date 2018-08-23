Red Sox Troll Rest Of MLB With Tweet About Brief Losing Streak

The Boston Red Sox haven’t done much losing this season.

The Red Sox have won nearly 70 percent of their games this season entering Thursday and have boasted the best record in Major League Baseball for the bulk of the campaign.

As such, many Sox fans felt like the sky was falling when their team endured a brief three-game losing streak starting with Sunday’s series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays and extending through the first two games against the Cleveland Indians. But Boston restored order Wednesday night, ousting the Indians 10-4 to put a halt to the brief skid.

Considering how the season has transpired thus far, the Red Sox felt the need after Game 3 against Cleveland to apologize to their fans for taking so long to get back in the win column.

Sincerest apologies for that lengthy losing streak. https://t.co/MPBr3rrGOh — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) August 23, 2018

You’re not reading that stat wrong, either. In fact, the Red Sox only have endured a three-game losing streak on one other occasion this season, a testament of just how consistent the team has been in 2018.

The Sox now will look to start a win streak Thursday afternoon when they wrap up their four-game set with the Indians at Fenway Park.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports