Red Sox Turn To Brian Johnson To Get Back In Win Column Vs. Marlins

The Red Sox will turn to Brian Johnson on Tuesday to help them get back to their winning ways.

Boston was swept Sunday by the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field by a score of 9-1, and then now have lost six of its last eight games. Johnson has done a fine job for the Sox as a starter, providing his team a chance to win nearly each time he’s on the mound.

The southpaw is coming off a no decision in which he pitched 4 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Indians, and will be in search of win No. 5 against the Marlins.

Miami will counter with José Ureña, who’s fresh off a six-game suspension after intentionally hitting Atlanta Braves rookie Ronald Acuna Jr.

To see Tuesday’s pitching preview, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images