Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineup: Rafael Devers Sits, Steve Pearce Returns

The Boston Red Sox have been rolling over their competition, winning 25 of their last 30 games.

Fresh off a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees, the Red Sox have taken the first two games of their three-game set with the Toronto Blue Jays. Boston will look to complete the sweep Thursday when they send Rick Porcello to the mound at Rogers Centre.

Porcello was electric in his last outing, allowing one run on one hit in a complete-game effort against the Yankees.

The Red Sox’s lineup will look a touch different than Wednesday’s group, as Rafael Devers will start the game on the bench with Eduardo Nunez getting the nod at third base. Steve Pearce also returns to the lineup after sitting for the first two games of the series.

Toronto will counter with left-hander Ryan Borucki. The 24-year-old has been solid this season, going 1-2 with a 2.30 ERA in seven starts for the Jays.

Here are the complete lineups for Thursday’s Red Sox-Blue Jays game:

BOSTON RED SOX (81-34)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Steve Pearce, 1B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Eduardo Nunez, 3B

Brock Holt, 2B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Rick Porcello, RHP (14-4, 3.84 ERA)

TORONTO BLUE JAYS (51-62)

Curtis Granderson, DH

Devon Travis, 2B

Justin Smoak, 1B

Randal Grichuk, RF

Yangervis Solarte, 3B

Teoscar Hernandez, LF

Russell Martin, C

Aledmys Diaz, SS

Kevin Pillar, CF

Ryan Borucki, LHP (1-2, 2.30 ERA)

