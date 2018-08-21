Red Sox Vs. Indians Lineups: Eduardo Nunez Starts; Brock Holt Sits

The Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Indians will meet Tuesday night for Game 2 of their four-game series at Fenway Park.

The Indians hit three homers off Rick Porcello en route to a 5-4 victory in Game 1. The Red Sox will hand the ball to Nathan Eovaldi as they look to get back in the win column, while the Indians turn to rookie Shane Bieber with hopes of at least earning a series split.

The Red Sox will tinker slightly with the lineup, as J.D. Martinez moves up the order and bat third, with Xander Bogaerts hitting cleanup and Mitch Moreland batting fifth. Eduardo Nunez will start at third base in place of Brock Holt, who will begin the game on the bench.

The Indians will field the same lineup as they did in Game 1.

Here are both lineups for Tuesdays’ Red Sox-Yankees game:

BOSTON RED SOX (88-38)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Ian Kinsler, 2B

Eduardo Nunez, 3B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (5-4, 3.62 ERA)

CLEVELAND INDIANS (72-52)

Francisco Lindor, SS

Michael Brantley, LF

Jose Ramirez, 3B

Yandy Diaz, DH

Yonder Alonso, 1B

Melky Cabrera, RF

Jason Kipnis, 2B

Yan Gomes, C

Greg Allen, CF

Shane Bieber, RHP (6-2, 4.37 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images