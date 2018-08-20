Red Sox Vs. Indians Lineups: Ian Kinsler Starts, Eduardo Nunez Sits

One of the most intriguing series of the 2018 Major League Baseball season has arrived.

The American League East-leading Boston Red Sox and the American League Central-leading Cleveland Indians will meet Monday night for Game 1 of a four-game set at Fenway Park. It will be the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

The first installment should be a doozy: Former A.L. Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello will toe the rubber for Boston, while Cleveland will counter with two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber. Both right-handers are in the midst of great seasons, although the edge goes to Kluber, who might be headed for a second consecutive Cy Young Award, should injury force Red Sox ace Chris Sale out of the discussion.

As for the lineups, the Red Sox will roll with Ian Kinsler at second base and Brock Holt at third. Infielder Eduardo Nunez will begin the game on the bench, while Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi once again will bat leadoff and second, respectively.

Here are the full lineups for Monday’s Red Sox-Indians game:

BOSTON RED SOX (88-37)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Ian Kinsler, 2B

Brock Holt, 3B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Rick Porcello, RHP (15-5, 4.04 ERA)

CLEVELAND INDIANS (71-52)

Francisco Lindor, SS

Michael Brantley, LF

Jose Ramirez, 3B

Yandy Diaz, DH

Yonder Alonso, 1B

Melky Cabrera, RF

Jason Kipnis, 2B

Yan Gomes, C

Greg Allen, CF

Corey Kluber, RHP (15-6, 2.68 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images