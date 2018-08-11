Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineup: Andrew Benintendi, Sandy Leon Sit For Game 2

Can the Boston Red Sox make it a clean sweep of their day-night doubleheader?

Boston took the Game 1 matinee against the Baltimore Orioles 5-0, thanks to David Price’s gem and Jackie Bradley Jr.’s two home runs. The Sox will turn to Hector Velazquez in the nightcap for a spot start.

Manager Alex Cora will trot out a new lineup that will see Andrew Benintendi start the game on the bench and J.D. Martinez play left field in his sted. With Martinez in the field, Cora will slot Eduardo Nunez into the No. 7 hole in the lineup as the designated hitter. Dan Butler will do the catching duties for Game 2 and hit eighth.

Here are the complete lineups for Game 2 of the Red Sox-Orioles doubleheader:

BOSTON RED SOX (83-35)

Mookie Betts, RF

Brock Holt, 2B

Steve Pearce, 1B

J.D. Martinez, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Eduardo Nunez, DH

Dan Butler, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Hector Velazquez, RHP (7-0, 2.64 ERA)

BALTIMORE ORIOLES (35-82)

Jace Peterson, 2B

Jonathan Villar, SS

Adam Jones, RF

Trey Mancini, 1B

Chris Davis, DH

Renato Nunez, 3B

Cedric Mullins, CF

Joey Rickard, RF

Caleb Joseph, C

Yefry Ramirez, RHP (1-4, 5.66 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images