Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineup: Rafael Devers, Mitch Moreland Return For Boston

The Baltimore Orioles’ pursuit of the American League East crown ended a couple months ago, but it could end in earnest Friday with a loss to the Boston Red Sox.

Boston and Baltimore will begin a four-game series Friday at Camden Yards where right-hander Nathan Eovaldi will make his third start for the Red Sox since being acquired prior to the Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline. Eovaldi has dazzled in his first two outings for Boston, posting 15 consecutive scoreless innings.

A Red Sox win officlay would eliminate the O’s from AL East contention.

The Red Sox will trot out their normal lineup with a few changes from Thursday. Mitch Moreland returns to play first base and hit third, while Rafael Devers will bat sixth and play third base. Dan Butler will handle the catching duties with Sandy Leon getting the night off.

Here are the complete lineups for Friday’s Red Sox vs. Orioles game:

BOSTON RED SOX (81-35)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Brock Holt, 2B

Dan Butler, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (5-4, 3.38 ERA)

BALTIMORE ORIOLES (35-80)

Jonathan Villar, 2B

Tim Beckham, SS

Adam Jones, CF

Mark Trumbo, DH

Trey Mancini, LF

Chris Davis, 1B

Renato Nunez, 3B

Caleb Joseph, C

Cedric Mullins, RF

Dylan Bundy, RHP (7-10, 4.38 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images