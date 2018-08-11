Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineup: Sandy Leon Starts, Mitch Moreland Sits

There will be no rest for the weary, as the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles will square off two times Saturday at Camden Yards.

The Red Sox won Friday night in a 19-12 slugfest, and they’ll turn to David Price on Saturday for Game 1 of a day-night doubleheader. The left-hander didn’t pick up a victory last time out against the New York Yankees, but pitched well enough to, allowing just two earned runs over six innings of work.

Sandy Leon will be catching Price after sitting out Friday’s game. Mitch Moreland, meanwhile, will begin the game on the bench as Steve Pearce will start at first base and bat fifth.

The Orioles will hand the ball to right-hander Jimmy Yacabonis as they look to rebound from an ugly defeat in the opener of this four-game set.

Here’s the complete lineups for Saturday’s Red Sox-Orioles game:

RED SOX (82-35)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Steve Pearce, 1B

Brock Holt, 2B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

David Price, LHP (11-6, 3.93 ERA)

ORIOLES (35-81)

Jonathan Villar, 2B

Tim Beckham, SS

Adam Jones, RF

Mark Trumbo, DH

Trey Mancini, LF

Chris Davis, 1B

Renato Nunez, 3B

Cedric Mullins, CF

Austin Wynns, C

Jimmy Yacabonis, RHP (0-0, 7.15 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images