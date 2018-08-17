Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineup: Blake Swihart, Ian Kinsler Return For Boston

Fenway Park will be a sight for sore eyes for the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.

Boston is fresh off a nine-game road trip that saw them go 7-2, including a four-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles. Despite the successful trip, the Sox still will be happy to return home to start a three-game set with the Tampa Bay Rays. The Sox are an unbelievable 42-15 at home this season.

Friday also will mark the return of two important pieces to the Red Sox’s lineup. Blake Swihart, who was activated Tuesday, is in the lineup for the first time since his trip to the disabled list. He will hit eighth and do the catching for Brian Johnson. Ian Kinsler also returns in Game 1 against the Rays. The veteran second baseman was activated Friday and will be in the No. 6 hole in Boston’s order.

Here are the complete lineups for Friday’s Red Sox vs. Rays game:

RED SOX (86-36)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Ian Kinsler, 2B

Eduardo Nunez, 3B

Blake Swihart, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Brian Johnson, LHP (3-3, 3.95 ERA)

RAYS (62-59)

Mallex Smith, RF

Matt Duffy, 3B

Tommy Pham, LF

C.J. Cron, 1B

Joey Wendle, 2B

Carlos Gomez, DH

Kevin Kiermaier, CF

Willy Adames, SS

Michael Perez, C

Ryne Stanek, RHP (1-3, 2.42 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports