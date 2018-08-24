Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineup: Blake Swihart Starts, Mitch Moreland Sits

The Boston Red Sox secured their 90th win Thursday when they pummeled the Cleveland Indians 7-0 at Fenway Park to earn a four-game split with the American League Central leaders.

Boston will look to earn win No. 91 Friday when it opens a three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora has switched up the lineup a touch for the series opener. Mookie Betts still will hit leadoff, but he will get a night off defensively and assume the designated hitting duties. J.D. Martinez will bat cleanup and play right field in order to give Betts a minor rest.

Blake Swihart will return to the lineup after his pinch-hit, two-run double got the scoring started for the Sox on Thursday. He will bat eighth and handle the catching for right-hander Hector Velazquez. Mitch Moreland will get the night off after bruising his knee Thursday. Steve Pearce will play first and hit in the No. 3 hole.

Here are the complete lineups for Friday’s Red Sox-Rays game:

RED SOX (90-39)

Mookie Betts, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Steve Pearce, 1B

J.D. Martinez, RF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Ian Kinsler, 2B

Eduardo Nunez, 3B

Blake Swihart, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Hector Velazquez, RHP (7-1, 2.74 ERA)

RAYS (67-61)

Joey Wendle, 2B

Matt Duffy, 3B

Jake Bauers, 1B

Ji-Man Choi, DH

Willy Adames, SS

Kevin Kiermaier, CF

Carlos Gomez, RF

Brandon Lowe, LF

Michael Perez, C

Diego Castillo, RHP (3-2, 3.47 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images