Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineup: Blake Swihart Starts, Mitch Moreland Sits

The Boston Red Sox secured their 90th win Thursday when they pummeled the Cleveland Indians 7-0 at Fenway Park to earn a four-game split with the American League Central leaders.
Boston will look to earn win No. 91 Friday when it opens a three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora has switched up the lineup a touch for the series opener. Mookie Betts still will hit leadoff, but he will get a night off defensively and assume the designated hitting duties. J.D. Martinez will bat cleanup and play right field in order to give Betts a minor rest.
Blake Swihart will return to the lineup after his pinch-hit, two-run double got the scoring started for the Sox on Thursday. He will bat eighth and handle the catching for right-hander Hector Velazquez. Mitch Moreland will get the night off after bruising his knee Thursday. Steve Pearce will play first and hit in the No. 3 hole.
Here are the complete lineups for Friday’s Red Sox-Rays game:
RED SOX (90-39)
Mookie Betts, DH
Andrew Benintendi, LF
Steve Pearce, 1B
J.D. Martinez, RF
Xander Bogaerts, SS
Ian Kinsler, 2B
Eduardo Nunez, 3B
Blake Swihart, C
Jackie Bradley Jr., CF
Hector Velazquez, RHP (7-1, 2.74 ERA)
RAYS (67-61)
Joey Wendle, 2B
Matt Duffy, 3B
Jake Bauers, 1B
Ji-Man Choi, DH
Willy Adames, SS
Kevin Kiermaier, CF
Carlos Gomez, RF
Brandon Lowe, LF
Michael Perez, C
Diego Castillo, RHP (3-2, 3.47 ERA)
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images
