Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineup: Brock Holt, Sandy Leon Return For Boston

The Boston Red Sox keep rolling right along.

Fresh off a 7-2 road trip, the Red Sox rolled the Tampa Bays Rays 7-3 on Friday at Fenway Park and they’ll send David Price to the hill to earn the series win Saturday.

The Red Sox’s lineup will look a tad different for Game 2 of the series. Brock Holt will return to the lineup, batting seventh and playing third base, while Sandy Leon handles the catching duties and hits eighth.

Tampa Bay will counter with young right-hander Tyler Glasnow who they acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates in the Chris Archer trade.

Here are the complete lineups for Saturday’s Red Sox vs. Rays:

BOSTON RED SOX (87-36)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Ian Kinsler, 2B

Brock Holt, 3B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

David Price, LHP (12-6, 3.75 ERA)

TAMPA BAY RAYS (62-60)

Carlos Gomez, RF

Matt Duffy, 3B

Jake Bauers, 1B

Tommy Pham, LF

C.J. Cron, DH

Joey Wendle, 2B

Willy Adames, SS

Kevin Kiermaier, CF

Michael Perez, C

Tyler Glasnow, RHP (0-0, 2.25 ERA)

