Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: J.D. Martinez, Andrew Benintendi Sit In Series Finale

The Boston Red Sox need a win Sunday if they want to avoid getting swept for the first time this season.

After dropping the first two games of their three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays, the Red Sox will turn to right-hander Nathan Eovaldi for the series finale at Tropicana Field. Eovaldi, who the Red Sox acquired via trade with the Rays in July, is 2-1 with a 2.89 ERA in five starts for Boston.

The Rays will counter with left-hander Blake Snell, who is a legitimate contender for the American League Cy Young Award. Snell is 15-5 with a 2.07 ERA in 24 starts this season.

As for the lineups, Boston will have to win without the services of Andrew Benintendi and J.D. Martinez, both of whom will begin the game on the bench. Aside from Jake Bauers replacing C.J. Cron at first base, the Rays will feature the same lineup as they did Saturday night.

Here are the complete lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Rays game:

BOSTON RED SOX (90-41)

Mookie Betts, CF

Eduardo Nunez, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Steve Pearce, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Ian Kinsler, 2B

Brock Holt, LF

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (5-5, 3.81 ERA)

TAMPA BAY RAYS (69-61)

Joey Wendle, 2B

Matt Duffy, 3B

Ji-Man Choi, DH

Tommy Pham, LF

Jake Bauers, 1B

Kevin Kiermaier, CF

Willy Adames, SS

Brandon Lowe, RF

Michael Perez, C

Blake Snell, LHP (15-5, 2.07 ERA)

