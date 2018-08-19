Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Steve Pearce Starts, Ian Kinsler Sits In Series FInale

The Boston Red Sox have made winning look easy all season long, but they’ll have their work cutout for them Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park.

Boston placed ace lefty Chris Sale back on the disabled list Saturday, meaning do-everything righty Hector Velazquez will get a spot start against the Tampa Bay Rays as the Red Sox eye a three-game sweep. Velazquez, who typically is used out of the bullpen, hasn’t made it past the third inning in his last two spot starts.

Tampa will counter with right-hander Diego Castillo, who will make his first start in Major League Baseball.

As for the lineups, Boston will give Steve Pearce the start at first base with Mitch Moreland getting a scheduled day off. Ian Kinsler also will begin the game on the bench as Brock Holt will start at second.

Here are the full lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Rays game:

BOSTON RED SOX (88-36)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Steve Pearce, 1B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Eduardo Nunez, 3B

Brock Holt, 2B

Blake Swihart, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Hector Velazquez, RHP (7-0, 2.77 ERA)

TAMPA BAY RAYS (62-61)

Mallex Smith, RF

Matt Duffy, 3B

Jake Bauers, LF

Tommy Pham, CF

Joey Wendle, SS

C.J. Cron, 1B

Ji-Man Choi, DH

Brandon Lowe, 2B

Jesus Sucre, C

Diego Castillo, RHP (3-2, 3.63 ERA)

