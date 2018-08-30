Red Sox Vs. White Sox Lineup: Brock Holt Starts, Mitch Moreland Sits

The Boston Red Sox look to win their third straight game Thursday night when they open up a four-game set with the White Sox in Chicago.

Brock Holt will make a rare start at first base for the Red Sox in the series opener. The ultra-utility man saw some time at the position in Wednesday’s win over the Marlins when he entered as a reserve for Steve Pearce. Mitch Moreland, on the other hand, will miss his second straight contest.

Boston will give the ball to Rick Porcello, who aims to rebound from his last start and earn his 16th win of the season. The right-hander didn’t have his best stuff last Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing three runs on six hits with two walks over just five innings. Porcello will be opposed by Lucas Giolito, who’s allowed five runs or more in eight of his 26 starts this season.

Here are the full lineups for Thursday’s Red Sox-White Sox game:

RED SOX (92-42)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Eduardo Nunez, 3B

Brock Holt, 1B

Ian Kinsler, 2B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Rick Porcello, RHP (15-7, 4.18 ERA)

WHITE SOX (53-80)

Yolmer Sanchez, 3B

Nicky Delmonico, LF

Avisail Garcia, RF

Daniel Palka, DH

Tim Anderson, SS

Yoan Moncada, 2B

Matt Davidson, 1B

Kevan Smith, C

Adam Engel, CF

Lucas Giolito, RHP (10-9, 5.85 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports