Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineup: Xander Bogaerts, Mitch Moreland Return For Boston

The Boston Red Sox have owned the New York Yankees during the first two games of their four-game series, outscoring the Yankees 19-8 over the first two contests.

Boston will look to extend its lead in the American League East to 8 1/2 games Saturday when they send right-hander Nathan Eovaldi to the mound for his second start in a Red Sox uniform. Eovaldi was brilliant in his Boston debut, tossing seven shutout innings in a win over the Minnesota Twins last Sunday.

The Red Sox’s lineup will have a different look than the first two games of the series, as Xander Bogaerts will return from a two-game absence to play shortstop and hit fifth. Mitch Moreland also returns to the lineup replacing Steve Pearce. Moreland will hit third and play his normal first base.

New York will send rookie right-hander Chance Adams to the mound in his Major League Baseball debut. Left-hander J.A. Happ was supposed to get the start but had to be placed on the 10-day disabled list with hand, foot and mouth disease.

Here are the complete lineups for Saturday’s Red Sox-Yankees game:

BOSTON RED SOX (77-34)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaers, SS

Eduardo Nunez, 3B

Brock Holt, 2B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (4-4, 3.40 ERA)

NEW YORK YANKEES (68-40)

Brett Gardner, LF

Giancarlo Stanton, DH

Didi Gregorius, SS

Aaron Hicks, CF

Gleyber Torres, 2B

Greg Brid, 1B

Miguel Andujar, 3B

Austin Romine, C

Shane Robinson, RF

Chance Adams, RHP (MLB debut)