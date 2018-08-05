Red Sox Vs. Yankees Live Stream: Watch MLB Game Online

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

A win for the Boston Red Sox on Sunday effectively could clinch the American League East.

After winning the first three contests of a four-game set against the Yankees, Boston now owns an 8 1/2 game lead in the divisional race over New York. With the way the Sox have been playing, a nearly 10-game advantage would require a meteoric collapse in order for the Yankees to have a shot at winning the AL East crown.

The Red Sox will send David Price to handle the pitching at Fenway Park, while the Yankees will counter with Masahiro Tanaka.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Red Sox-Yankees game online:

When: Sunday, August 5 at 8:08 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN