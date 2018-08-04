Red Sox Will Hand Ball To Nathan Eovaldi In Game 3 Vs. Yankees

What will Nathan Eovaldi do for an encore?

The right-hander dazzled last Sunday in his Boston Red Sox debut, tossing seven shutout innings in a win over the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park.

Eovaldi will make his second start in a Red Sox uniform Saturday in Game 3 of Boston’s four-game series against the rival New York Yankees.

New York will counter with rookie right-hander Chance Adams who will be making his Major League Baseball debut.

To hear NESN’s Tom Caron, Steve Lyons and Jim Rice discuss Eovaldi’s upcoming start, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images