MLB World Series Odds: Red Sox Now Favorites To Win 2018 Fall Classic?

The Boston Red Sox own by far the best record in Major League Baseball, and their dominance (finally) is being reflected in the sportsbooks.

The Red Sox are +350 favorites to win the 2018 World Series, according to Bovada’s updated odds, marking the first time this season Boston is chalk to win the Fall Classic.

The Houston Astros (+400), Los Angeles Dodgers (+600), New York Yankees (+700) and Chicago Cubs (+950) sit right behind Boston on the World Series odds.

The Boston #Redsox, for the first time all season, are now favored to win the World Series, per @BovadaOfficial, followed by #Astros, #Dodgers and #Yankees — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 14, 2018

The Red Sox currently are +190 favorites to win the American League pennant, per Bovada, edging the Astros (+210), Yankees (+350), Cleveland Indians (+600), Oakland Athletics (+1000) and Seattle Mariners (+1400). Boston opened the season sitting fourth on the AL futures at +600.

These new odds come amid a remarkable run by the Red Sox, who entered Tuesday with an 85-35 record. The Red Sox have a 10-game lead over the Yankees, who own MLB’s second-best record at 74-44, and are on pace to easily surpass their franchise record of 105 regular-season wins set back in 1912.

The Red Sox’ 85 wins are their most ever through 120 games. They are 50 games above .500 for the first time since 1946. The Sox will need to go 21-21 or better in their final 42 games in order to break the franchise’s single-season wins record of 105, which was set in 1912. — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) August 12, 2018

Of course, the Red Sox’s season ultimately will be judged by whether they enjoy playoff success after being eliminated in the American League Division Series in each of the last two years. But it appears the hype is building, which makes sense given Boston’s impressive campaign thus far.

