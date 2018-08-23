Red Sox Wrap: David Price, Big Fifth Inning Lift Boston To Shutout Win

The Boston Red Sox started their four-game series with the Cleveland Indians slow, but they certainly finished strong.

After snapping a three-game losing streak Wednesday, the Red Sox posted their second straight win Thursday afternoon, a 7-0 rout of the Indians at Fenway Park.

Boston’s bats provided a quality collective performance, but the matinee contest belonged to David Price, who tossed eight shutout innings in which he only allowed three hits while striking out seven.

With the win, the Red Sox improve to 90-39, while the Indians fall to 73-54.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Gem.

Price provided one of his best performances in a Red Sox uniform in the series finale.

ON THE BUMP

— Price was dialed in from the get-go, retiring the first eight batters of the game before the Indians recorded their first hit with two outs in the third inning. From there, the left-hander ripped off three consecutive 1-2-3 innings before experiencing a bit of trouble in the seventh, when he allowed two singles but still managed to keep Cleveland off the scoreboard.

The southpaw returned for the eighth inning and posted yet another scoreless frame. But with a rising pitch count, that would be all for Boston’s starter.

— Tyler Thornburg tossed a scoreless ninth despite allowing two singles.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox did nearly all of their damage in the fifth inning. Sandy Leon led off with a double, followed by a Jackie Bradley Jr. single. Andrew Benintendi walked two batters later to load the bases for Blake Swihart, who roped a two-RBI double for Boston’s first runs of the game.

How it all began 💥 pic.twitter.com/hegkOf6X6I — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) August 23, 2018

After a J.D. Martinez intentional walk, as well as a pitching change, Xander Bogaerts delivered the Red Sox’s second two-run, two-bagger of the inning to swell the lead to 4-0. Brock Holt followed with an intentional base on balls, and Eduardo Nunez promptly provided yet another two-RBI double to make it 6-0 in favor of the home team.

— Boston tacked on some insurance in the sixth inning courtesy of a Martinez RBI single.

— Betts, Swihart and Bradley all posted multi-hit games.

— Mitch Moreland singled in his first and only at-bat of the game. The first baseman exited the contest in the first inning after colliding with the camera well in the top half of the frame.

— Benintendi was the lone Red Sox starter to fail to record a hit.

TWEET OF THE DAY

It was Price’s day.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will open up a three-game series in Tampa Bay against the Rays on Friday night. Boston will give the ball to Hector Velazquez, while Tampa Bay still has yet to name a starter. First pitch from Tropicana Field is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports