Red Sox Wrap: Boston Beats Marlins 8-7 On Eduardo Nunez’s Wild Walk-Off

If nothing else, these Red Sox are exciting.

Boston won in walk-off fashion Tuesday night, beating the Miami Marlins 8-7 in the series opener of a two-game set at Fenway Park.

The Sox bullpen blew a three-run advantage in the top half of the eighth inning, but Boston’s offense rebounded in the bottom half, scoring three runs to reclaim the lead, which promptly was blown by Craig Kimbrel in the ninth.

But with runners on first and second in the ninth, Eduardo Nunez nearly grounded into a double play, but was safe on a throwing error to first, allowing the game-winning run to score.

With the win, the Red Sox climbed to 91-42, while the Marlins fell to 53-80.

Here’s how it went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Intense.

The later innings of this one were an absolute roller coaster.

ON THE BUMP

— Brian Johnson didn’t go too deep into the game, but per usual gave Boston a chance to win. He allowed one run over 4 1/3 innings, giving up five hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

After a 1-2-3 first and second inning, Johnson gave up his only damage in the third. The left-hander hung a 1-1 breaking ball right over the plate to Isaac Galloway, and Galloway put it into the Green Monster seats to tie the game at one.

If it were really a Green Monster it would have starred in Monsters Inc. pic.twitter.com/DfPtFh5aid — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) August 29, 2018

Johnson allowed two more hits later that inning, but didn’t surrender any more runs.

Johnson weaseled himself out of a fourth-inning jam, as he allowed a leadoff triple to Starlin Castro. He issued a one-out walk later in the frame but got the next two hitters to pop out to escape the stanza.

The southpaw got one out in the fifth before allowing a single to Rafael Ortega, which prompted Sox manager Alex Cora to end Johnson’s night.

— Brandon Workman took over for Johnson with one out in the fifth and allowed a single and a walk, but no runs.

The right-hander came back out for the sixth and pitched a 1-2-3 frame.

— Joe Kelly handled the seventh and retired the side in order, striking out one.

— Matt Barnes’ began the eighth and it was an unmitigated disaster.

After giving up a leadoff single to Brian Anderson, J.T. Realmuto smacked a two-run homer to cut the Sox’s lead to 4-3. Then, Castro stepped in and drilled a solo shot of his own to tie the game.

Barnes then recorded a strikeout, but gave up a single to the next hitter, which was enough for Cora to yank him.

— Heath Hembree got the ball with one on and one out in the eighth, and things didn’t go much better for him. He gave up a single, got a flyout, then allowed a walk to load the bases. Ortega then hit a bloop single to left, which allowed two runs to score, giving Miami a 6-4 lead.

— With a one-run lead to protect, Kimbrel blew the save in the ninth.

After Kimbrel issued two one-out walks, Magneuris Sierra hit a single to right to score one, tying the game at seven. Though the damage already had been done, Kimbrel got the next two batters out to send it into the bottom of the ninth all tied up.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox got on the board first, with Xander Bogaerts leading off the second inning with a double. After Bogaerts moved to third the next at-bat on a groundout, Ian Kinsler drilled a single to bring him in and make it 1-0.

— With the game tied at one in the third, the Sox created some separation. Jackie Bradley Jr. and Mookie Betts led off the frame with a single and a walk, respectively, then Bradley was brought in to make it 2-1 on an Andrew Benintendi double. With runners on the corners and one down, Bogaerts hit a sacrifice fly to up Boston’s advantage to 3-1.

— Nunez gave the Sox a bit more room to breath in the sixth, smacking a solo shot into the Monster.

— After the bullpen blew a three-run advantage, the Sox offense made up for it in the eighth.

Boston loaded the bases on three singles from J.D. Martinez, Nunez and Kinsler. And with two down, Bradley stepped up and hit a full-count single to center, plating two and tying the game.

With Betts in a 3-1 count the next at-bat, Marlins pitcher Tayron Guerrero unleashed a high fastball that soared over Betts’ head and to the backstop. Kinsler, who was on third at the time, was able to come home and score the go-ahead run.

— Nunez played hero in the ninth.

Martinez and Bogaerts hit back-to-back one-out singles. And with both runners on second, Nunez hit a chopper to short. The shortstop stepped on second but made a bad throw to first, with the ball sailing away after hitting the dirt, allowing Martinez to score.

TWEET OF THE DAY

What a sunset.

Home is where Fenway is. pic.twitter.com/4glveBiuZO — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) August 28, 2018

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Marlins will finish up their two-game set Wednesday evening. David Price is set to get the ball for Boston and will be opposed by Trevor Richards. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images