Red Sox Wrap: Boston Completes Four-Game Sweep With Walk-Off 5-4 Win Vs. Yankees

Get your brooms out.

It looked as if the New York Yankees were going to squeak out a win, but a ninth-inning, two-out rally paved the way for the Boston Red Sox to complete the four-game sweep over their American League East rival.

After being down 4-1 in the ninth inning with two outs, the Sox came back to tie the game before heading into extras when Andrew Benintendi played hero with his game-winning single to walk the game off with a 5-4 win at Fenway Park on Sunday night.

David Price, who has had his fair share of troubles against the Yanks since joining the Sox, seemed to figure out the New York lineup Sunday night as he dazzled in his outing, tossing six innings of shutout baseball, giving up four hits, two walks and striking out five.

With the win, the Red Sox improved to 79-34 and extended their AL East lead to 9 1/2 games, while the Yankees fell to 68-40.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Sweep.

Boston completed its four-game sweep, but it didn’t come easy as extra innings were needed to decide the thrilling win.

ON THE BUMP

— Price was brilliant on the hill, pitching into the seventh inning before Sox manager Alex Cora made the call to the bullpen.

The southpaw mowed down five Yankees batters and pitched his way out of jams in the first and fifth innings. He came out for the seventh and put the first two batters he faced on after Brett Gardner singled and Austin Romine walked.

— Heath Hembree relieved Price and loaded the bases with a walk to Shane Robinson. He’d get himself into some trouble after a rare error by Bogaerts led to two runs before Giancarlo Stanton singled to plate Robinson for a 3-1 New York lead.

After Hembree struck Didi Gregorius out, Cora made his second pitching change of the inning.

— Ryan Brasier got the final two outs of the inning, but not without giving up a sacrifice fly that led to the Yankees’ fourth run of the game.

— Tyler Thornburg pitched a scoreless ninth.

— Matt Barnes pitched a 1-2-3 10th with a strikeout.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox threatened to do damage in the third after Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi each singled with one out, but Steve Pearce and J.D. Martinez both struck out to end the inning

— Boston would strike first, however, in the fifth when Mooke Betts sent a towering solo home run up and over the Green Monster for a 1-0 lead.

— The Red Sox made it interesting in the ninth after Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman gave up consecutive walks to bring the tying run to the plate in Benintendi, but he struck out looking for the second out of the frame.

— Pearce tried his luck against the closer and drew a walk, bringing Martinez to the plate with two outs. He roped a double to center to drive in two runs and make it a one-run game.

— The Sox weren’t done, as Bogaerts hit what should have been the game-ending groundout to third, but thanks to an error was safe at first as pinch-runner Jackie Bradley Jr. scored the fourth run and tied the game at four before heading into extra innings.

— Leon singled and later took second on a wild pitch, putting him in scoring position. Betts was intentionally walked before Benintendi made his plate appearance count with the game on the line and drove in pinch-runner Tony Renda to complete the comeback and four-game sweep.

— Benintendi led the way for Boston with three hits, while Nunez and Betts each had two.

UP NEXT

Boston will enjoy an off day Monday before taking on the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday in the first of a three-game set. Drew Pomeranz will take the hill for the Red Sox and be opposed by Marcus Stroman. First pitch from Rogers Centre is set for 7:07 p.m. ET.