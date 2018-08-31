Red Sox Wrap: Boston Erases Four-Run Deficit, Blows Past White Sox In 9-4 Win

These Boston Red Sox never say die.

Despite trailing by four runs in the seventh inning Thursday night, the Red Sox rallied to cruise past the Chicago White Sox 9-4 in the series opener at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Rick Porcello didn’t have his best stuff, allowing four runs on eight hits with three walks over just five innings. But the right-hander was bailed out by his offense, which posted a four-run seventh and five-run ninth.

With the win, the Red Sox improve to 93-42, while the White Sox fall to 53-81.

GAME IN A WORD

Persistent.

White Sox starter Lucas Giolito stymied the Red Sox over 6 1/3 innings, but the visitors hung tough to earn a comeback win.

ON THE BUMP

— The White Sox jumped on Porcello right from the get-go. After the Red Sox starter issued a one-out walk to Nicky Delmonico, Avisail Garcia put the home team on the board by belting a two-run shot to straightaway center field.

Starting off with a bang. pic.twitter.com/I4Fgquet4v — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 31, 2018

It went from bad to worse for Porcello, as Daniel Palka followed Garcia’s blast with a single. Yoan Moncada logged a base knock of his own two batters later, and Matt Davidson plated the White Sox’s third run with an RBI single up the middle.

Chicago was right back at it in the second when Yolmer Sanchez laced a one-out single followed by a Delmonico double. With runners in scoring position, Garcia gave the South Siders a 4-0 lead with a sacrifice fly.

Porcello, as he so often does, settled down after getting roughed up, scattering just two hits over the next three innings. He came out for the sixth, but after allowing a leadoff walk Davidson, manager Alex Cora decided to tap into his bullpen.

— Brandon Workman induced a double play upon entering the game and struck out Adam Engel to get out of the inning.

— Joe Kelly tossed a scoreless seventh inning in which he struck out two.

— Ryan Brasier posted a 1-2-3 eighth with a strikeout.

— Heath Hembree turned in a scoreless ninth to lock down the win.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Boston didn’t register its first hit of the game until the fifth inning courtesy of a two-out single from Ian Kinsler (3-for-4).

— The Red Sox finally cracked the scoreboard in the seventh. Brock Holt worked a one-out walk, followed by Kinsler’s second single of the game. Blake Swihart responded with a pinch-hit RBI single that advanced Kinsler to third, and the second baseman proceeded to score thanks to a Jackie Bradley Jr. sacrifice fly that cut Chicago’s lead to 4-2.

It wasn’t long before the White Sox’s lead completely vanished, though, as Mookie Betts (2-for-4) followed JBJ with a two-run home run to tie the game.

We've got ourselves a tied ball game, folks. pic.twitter.com/6P6cWxto0h — NESN (@NESN) August 31, 2018

— The Red Sox weren’t going to let their comeback go to waste, as the Sox rallied to break the tie in the ninth. Kinsler got it started with a one-out single and reached second after Swihart walked. Bradley then delivered the go-ahead run with an RBI single to plate Kinsler.

Jackie Clutch Bradley Jr. pic.twitter.com/IQ7K1bMfrH — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) August 31, 2018

Andrew Benintendi gave Boston a two-run lead two batters later when he logged an RBI single of his own, but J.D. Martinez provided even more insurance when he walloped a three-run shot to give the Red Sox a 9-4 lead.

A little insurance never hurts. pic.twitter.com/7mgRdRSbA5 — NESN (@NESN) August 31, 2018

— Xander Bogaerts, Eduardo Nunez, Sandy Leon and Holt all went hitless.

TWEET OF THE GAME

Winning is fun.

This smile never gets old. pic.twitter.com/KXWl18mhGS — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) August 31, 2018

UP NEXT

The two teams will square off in Game 2 on Friday night. Boston will send Nathan Eovaldi to the hill, while Chicago will counter with former Red Sox prospect Michael Kopech. First pitch from Guaranteed Rate Field is set for 8:10 p.m. ET.

