Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Bats Come Alive In 10-4 Victory Over Indians

The Boston Red Sox are back on track.

After dropping the first two contests of a four-game set against Cleveland, the Red Sox dispatched the Indians 10-4 on Wednesday at Fenway Park.

The victory halted a three-game losing streak for the Red Sox, allowing them to avoid a four-game skid that would’ve been their longest of the season.

Boston’s bats were ice-cold in the first two contests, but they heated up in Wednesday’s win. Xander Bogaerts smacked a pair of homers and Mitch Moreland added one of his own. Furthermore, every Red Sox starter had at least one hit.

With the win, the Red So climb to 89-39, while the Indians fall to 73-53.

Here’s how it went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Rebound.

After two less-than-stellar performances to begin the series, the Red Sox bounced back nicely Wednesday night.

ON THE BUMP

— It wasn’t the prettiest showing, but as has been the case throughout the season, Brian Johnson gave his team a chance to win. The left-hander allowed three runs on five hits with three strikeouts and one walk over 4 1/3 innings.

Things got off to a chaotic start for the southpaw, as he gave up a leadoff double to Francisco Lindor. After getting the next two outs, Johnson surrendered a two-run blast to Edwin Encarnacion to give the Indians an early lead.

Johnson responded with a 1-2-3 second inning and got out of the third without issue, despite giving up a leadoff double. He allowed two runners to reach in the fourth via a single and hitting a batter, but neither scored.

The lefty gave up a leadoff walk in the fifth before recording an out, with the out marking the end of his night.

— Heath Hembree took over for Johnson in the fifth with one on and one out, and after getting a second out gave up the second two-run shot of the game to Encarnacion, cutting Boston’s lead to 6-4.

— Brandon Workman came in for the sixth and tossed a 1-2-3 frame.

— Matt Barnes pitched a 1-2-3 seventh.

— Joe Kelly allowed a single and a walk in a scoreless eighth.

— Ryan Brasier closed the door with a 1-2-3 ninth.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Sox’s offense was handed an early two-run deficit in the first, but they cut it in half right away.

Andrew Benintendi reached on a fielding error and moved to third on a groundout and wild pitch. With Benintendi on third, J.D. Martinez brought him in with a single before getting stranded to end the inning.

— Boston did a good bit of damage in the fourth, scoring five runs.

Bogaerts tied the game with a one-out homer, followed by three straight singles from Ian Kinsler, Brock Holt and Blake Swihart, with Swihart’s hit bringing in Kinsler.

After a Jackie Bradley Jr. strikeout, Mookie Betts worked a walk to load the bases. Benintendi then cleared the bases with a double, upping the Red Sox’s advantage to 6-2. Boston threatened again immediately by putting two more runners on, but couldn’t do any further damage.

— Moreland added some insurance in the sixth. Following a Bradley leadoff double, Moreland put a two-run blast into the bullpen with two down to put the Sox ahead 8-4.

— Bogaerts went deep a second time in the seventh, drilling another solo shot to extend Boston’s lead to 9-4.

— Although they already led comfortably, the Sox piled on another run in the eighth. With runners on first and second, Martinez knocked a ball off the Green Monster to bring in one and up Boston’s lead to 10-4.

— Martinez, Moreland, Bogaerts, Kinsler and Bradley led the Sox with two hits apiece.

— Betts, Benintendi, Holt and Swihart all had one hit.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Indians will finish up their four-game set Thursday afternoon. David Price is set to get the ball for Boston and will be opposed by Adam Plutko. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images