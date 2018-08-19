Red Sox Wrap: David Price Solid, J.D. Martinez Homers In 5-2 Win Over Rays

A busy first inning allowed the Red Sox to cruise throughout most of Saturday night.

After putting up a four-spot in the opening frame, Boston rolled to a 5-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, securing the series victory in the middle contest of the three-game set at Fenway Park.

J.D. Martinez smacked his 38th homer of the year, while David Price delivered a solid outing and upped his record on the season to 13-6.

With the win, the Red Sox climb to 88-36, while the Rays fall to 62-61.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Comfortable.

Though chaotic at some points, Saturday’s result hardly was in doubt throughout most of the game.

ON THE BUMP

— As has been the case for quite some time now, Price was sharp on the hill, allowing two runs on five hits with eight strikeouts and two walks over seven innings of work.

The first was a bit bumpy for the left-hander, as he allowed runners to reach first and second to lead off the frame on a fielding error and single. But he buckled down and got the next three hitters out to end the inning unscathed.

Things went smoother from there, as the southpaw tossed 1-2-3 innings in the second and third. He allowed runners to reach in the fourth and fifth, but none of them got past second base.

The only damage Price allowed came in the sixth, as C.J. Cron smacked a one-on, one-out first-pitch dinger over the Green Monster, cutting Boston’s lead to 5-2.

After allowing a leadoff double in the seventh, Price got the next three hitters out to end the inning and his night.

— Ryan Brasier pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning.

— Craig Kimbrel closed the door with a 1-2-3 ninth.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— A chaotic first inning yielded the bulk of Boston’s runs. Andrew Benintendi hit a one-out double and scored the next at-bat when Mitch Moreland drilled a double of his own. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts then worked walks, loading the bases. With Ian Kinsler up, Rays starter Tyler Glasnow issued his third straight walk, bringing in Moreland to make it 2-0.

It looked like the Rays would get out of the inning when Brock Holt hit a chopper to first, but Jake Bauers made a throwing error to second trying to turn a double play, allowing Holt to reach safely and two runners to score.

During the next at-bat, Tampa turned a bizarre double play, catching Kinsler stealing at third, then getting Holt hung up between first and second.

— Up 4-0 in the third, Martinez extended the lead with a solo shot to center.

— Benintendi led the Red Sox with two hits.

— Moreland and Martinez each had one hit.

— All other Red Sox batters went hitless.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Rays will finish their three-game set Sunday afternoon. Hector Velazquez is set to get the ball for Boston. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET.

