Red Sox Wrap: Hector Velazquez Gives Up Eight Runs In Boston’s 10-3 Loss Vs. Rays

It just wasn’t Hector Velazquez’s night.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher came into Friday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays toting a 7-1 record with a 2.74 ERA. However, the Rays got to him early and often as they cruised past Boston 10-3 at Tropicana Field in Game 1 of the three-game series.

Tampa Bay took an early 3-0 lead that the Sox were able to come within a run of, but a five-run third essentially put the game out of reach and forced Boston manager Alex Cora to dive into his bullpen early in the game.

Despite having 13 hits and loading the bases late in the game, the Red Sox just couldn’t deliver clutch hits as the Rays won their sixth straight game.

With the loss, the Red Sox fell to 90-40, while the Rays climbed to 68-61.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Ugly.

The Rays got to Velazquez early, rocking him for nine hits and eight runs (all earned), while Boston’s offense only could collect three runs despite tallying double-digit hits.

ON THE BUMP

— After a quick 1-2-3 first inning, Velazquez ran into some trouble in the second.

The Rays put three on the board after the pitcher gave up a leadoff double followed by a walk. A Carlos Gomez groundout plated the first run of the game before Michael Perez smacked a two-run double to center that landed just out of the reach of Jackie Bradley Jr.

Tampa extended its lead in the third with six singles that resulted in five runs to extend the lead to 8-2, which spelled the end of Velazquez’s night after just 2 2/3 innings.

— Drew Pomeranz came in with two outs and a runner on first but induced a flyout to end the inning.

The fourth inning didn’t go as smooth as the third for the left-hander. After Pomeranz issued a two-out walk to Ji-Man Choi, Willy Adames sent his eighth home run of the season out to center field to widen the Rays’ lead to 10-2.

“Big Smooth” was back on the mound for the fifth and pitched a scoreless inning before tossing a 1-2-3 sixth and seventh.

— Joe Kelly got into a two-out jam in the eighth, but he struck out Jake Bauers to end the frame.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— With two outs in the third, the Red Sox cut Tampa Bay’s lead down to one when Xander Bogaerts ripped a two-run double off former Red Sox lefty Jalen Beeks.

— Boston got a run back in the fifth. Andrew Benintendi and Steve Pearce hit back-to-back singles, which paved the way for J.D. Martinez to drive in his 110th run of the season with a single of his own, cutting the deficit to 10-3.

— The Red Sox threatened to carve away at the lead in the eighth with the bases loaded and one out, but Jackie Bradley Jr. flied out before Mookie Betts grounded out to end the inning.

— Bogaerts and Martinez led the way for Boston with three hits.

— Pearce and Ian Kinsler each had two apiece, while Benintendi, Eduardo Nunez and Blake Swihart each had one hit.

— Bradley and Betts went hitless on the night.

TWEET OF THE GAME

That’s a lot.

J.D. Martinez has 110 RBIs. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) August 25, 2018

UP NEXT

The two sides will continue their three-game set Saturday night. Rick Porcello will get the ball for Boston in search of his 16th win of the season. First pitch from Tropicana Field is set for 6:10 p.m. ET.

