Red Sox Wrap: J.D. Martinez Drills Two Homers In Game 2 Win Over Orioles

Pitching to J.D. Martinez doesn’t tend to bode well for opposing teams.

The Baltimore Orioles learned that the hard way Saturday night.

Martinez hit a pair of home runs — including a two-run shot in the eighth inning to break a tie — as the Boston Red Sox beat the O’s 6-4 in the nightcap of a twin-bill at Camden Yards.

Boston utilized seven pitchers in a bullpen game, and the offense came through to give them the support they needed. In addition to Martinez’s eighth-inning shot, he clubbed a solo blast in the fourth.

With the win, the Red Sox climb to 84-35, while the Orioles fall to 35-83.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Martinez.

As regularly has been the case, Martinez played a massive role in yet another win for the Sox.

ON THE BUMP

— Hector Velazquez got the start for the Red Sox, and the right-hander allowed two runs on as many hits with one walk over 2 2/3 innings of work.

After an easy 1-2-3 first, things got chaotic the next frame. In the second, Velazquez began the inning by allowing a single, then he hit a batter. During the next at-bat, Renato Nunez drilled a double to score the first run of the game. Velazquez then retired the next three hitters.

In the third, the right-hander allowed a walk before getting the next two batters out before being lifted from the game.

— Brandon Workman entered for Velazquez with a runner on second and two down, and he immediately surrendered a single to Trey Mancini to let a run score, making it 2-0 Baltimore. Workman got back into trouble by walking the next two batters, but he induced a forceout to prevent any further damage.

— Drew Pomeranz took over in the fourth, allowing a single in an otherwise clean frame. The southpaw came back out for the fifth and walked one in a scoreless inning.

— Handed a one-run lead, Heath Hembree was given the sixth and squandered the advantage, allowing a solo home run to Joey Rickard. He also allowed a walk in the inning.

— Joe Kelly allowed a single and a walk in a scoreless seventh.

— William Cuevas pitched the eighth inning and made things pretty interesting. Cuevas walked two, with both reaching scoring position on a passed ball. But with two down, he struck out Jace Peterson to strand the runners and preserve the lead.

— Craig Kimbrel closed the door in the ninth, but did allow a solo home run with two outs in the process, which cut the lead to 6-4. He struck out three in the frame.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— After coming and going mostly quietly the first three innings, Martinez got the Sox on the board in the fourth.

Trailing 2-0, Martinez was served a full-count slider right over the plate on the 10th pitch of the at-bat, and he flicked it into the right-center field seats to cut the deficit in half.

J.D. Martinez only homers on days that end in y. pic.twitter.com/bUCu0BBxhf — NESN (@NESN) August 12, 2018

— Eduardo Nunez kept things going in the fifth, leading off the stanza with a triple. He was brought in during the next at-bat on a Dan Butler sacrifice fly to left to tie the game. With the bases clear, Boston couldn’t do any more damage in the inning.

— The Sox’s offense took the lead in the sixth by catching a break. Steve Pearce and Martinez began the inning with walks, with Pearce moving to third as Xander Bogaerts grounded into a double play. Rafael Devers walked the next at-bat, but ball four was a wild pitch, which allowed Pearce to score and put Boston ahead 3-2.

— With the game locked at three in the eighth, Pearce got a rally going with a one-out single. The next batter was Martinez who got a 0-1 fastball on the inner half of the plate, and he put it well into the left-field seats to put the Sox up 5-3.

— The Red Sox got some insurance in the ninth, with Mookie Betts slapping a two-out single to right. Brock Holt followed that up with a single of his own, which scored Betts to make it 6-3. Holt tried to advance to second when the ball was thrown home, but he was thrown out to end the inning.

— Martinez and Betts led Boston with two hits.

— Holt, Pearce and Nunez each had one hit.

— Bogaerts, Devers, Butler and Jackie Bradley Jr. all went hitless, as did Andrew Benintendi in his pinch-hit at-bat.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Evergreen tweet.

The only way to cool off J.D. rn pic.twitter.com/qPNncLIWRP — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) August 12, 2018

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Orioles will finish their four-game set Sunday afternoon. Chris Sale is set to get the ball for Boston and will be opposed by Alex Cobb. First pitch from Camden Yards is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images