Red Sox Wrap: Jackie Bradley Jr., David Price Lead Boston To Game 1 Win

David Price and the Boston Red Sox restored order Saturday afternoon at Camden Yards.

Sure, Boston was 3-1 in its last four games entering Saturday’s doubleheader Game 1 against the Baltimore Orioles, but Sox pitchers allowed a combined 32 runs over those four contests, leaving the bullpen taxed and bruised. So, it was a welcome sight when Price allowed no runs and struck out 10 over six innings in Boston’s 5-0 victory in the twin-bill opener.

The game certainly played out much differently than Boston’s 19-12 slugfest win Friday night. Price allowed five hits and issued no walks in picking up the victory, and a two-run homer by Eduardo Nunez in the fifth inning proved to be all the offense the Red Sox needed. Jackie Bradley Jr. added solo homers in the fifth and ninth, and Xander Bogaerts scored on a fielding error in the sixth to account for the rest of the scoring.

Price’s gem assures right-hander Hector Velazquez will start in Game 2 of the doubleheader. Prior to Game 1, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said recently recalled William Cuevas would start the nightcap if Velazquez was needed in the opener.

With the win, the Red Sox climbed to 83-35, while the Orioles fell to 35-82.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Breeze.

Price easily quieted the Orioles offense while throwing 94 pitches, and Boston cruised to a win after laboring to victories in three of its last four games.

ON THE BUMP

— Price was on top of his game, once again utilizing his cutter and changeup to keep opposing hitters guessing. The lefty now is 12-6 with a 3.75 ERA on the season.

— Tyler Thornburg got the ball in the seventh and pitched a perfect inning, striking out one.

— Ryan Brasier duplicated Thornburg’s effort in the eighth, lowering his ERA to 1.15 in the process.

— Matt Barnes put a bow on the victory with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Bradley let the way for the Sox offense, going 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs. He now has 11 homers and 46 RBIs on the season.

— Nunez’s homer in the fifth was his seventh of the season. He finished 1-for-4 on the afternoon.

— Bogaerts also had a good day at the dish, finishing 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.

— The top of the order had a rare off day, as Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi, Mitch Moreland and J.D. Martinez finished a combined 2-for-17.

— Moreland, Martinez and Sandy Leon were the only members of the lineup who went hitless.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Orioles will wrap up their doubleheader with Game 2 on Saturday night. First pitch from Camden yards is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.

