Red Sox Wrap: Rafael Devers Boosts Boston To Sixth Straight Win

Rafael Devers must have been itching to get back onto the field.

In his first game since being activated from the disabled list, the third baseman played a key role on offense as the Boston Red Sox dispatched the Toronto Blue Jays 10-5 on Wednesday in the middle contest of a three-game set at Rogers Center.

The 21-year-old — who was put on the 10-day DL July 29 with a left hamstring strain — went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and as many runs scored, drilling a double in the third inning and blasting a two-run home run in the sixth.

With the win, the Red Sox climb to 81-34, while the Blue Jays fall to 51-62.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Pop.

The Sox bats had plenty of pop Wednesday as they put together 12 hits, with seven of them going for extra bases.

ON THE BUMP

— Brian Johnson did a mostly solid job in his eighth start of the season. The southpaw went seven innings — the longest he’s gone this campaign — allowing five runs on six hits with as many strikeouts and two walks.

It took the Jays some time to figure out Johnson, as he cruised to 1-2-3 innings in the first and second before allowing a single in the third. He let runners reach in each of the ensuing frames, but never to the point where there was a major scoring threat until the sixth.

In the sixth, Justin Smoak hit a two-out single and Teoscar Hernandez responded with a home run to cut Boston’s lead to 7-2. Johnson buckled down to get the next hitter to ground out.

Things got dicey again when Johnson went back out for the seventh, as he allowed two runners to reach before giving up a three-run blast to Randal Grichuk to bring the score to 8-5. He got Devon Travis to ground out the next at-bat to conclude the stanza, and his night.

— Ryan Brasier struck out a pair and let two batters reach, one on a hit, the other on a fielding error, in a scoreless eighth inning.

— Joe Kelly struck out one and gave up two hits in a scoreless ninth.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox gave themselves a comfortable advantage with a busy third inning. Devers began the frame with a double, and the bases loaded thereafter with Sandy Leon walking and Mookie Betts getting hit by a pitch from Jays starter Mike Hauschild.

Andrew Benintendi brought in the first run with a sacrifice fly, then Mitch Moreland brought in a pair more with a double, upping the score to 3-0. J.D. Martinez singled, moving Moreland to third in the process. Xander Bogaerts then stepped in and hit a sac fly of his own to plate Moreland and make it 4-0.

— Boston loaded the bases again in the fifth, but didn’t do as much damage this time around. Bogaerts was walked with bases juiced, scoring a run to make it 5-0.

— After hitting a double earlier in the game, Devers made his mark once more. The third baseman followed up an Eduardo Nunez single with a moonshot to bring the advantage to 7-0.

The slug fest continues. 💪 pic.twitter.com/KQ7TWtS3sa — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) August 9, 2018

— The Red Sox kept pouring on runs in the seventh, with Martinez and Bogaerts hitting back-to-back doubles to start the inning, which with the latter scoring an eighth run.

— With their advantage cut to three in the eighth, the Sox added some insurance. Leon started the frame off with a single, and Benintendi walked two batters later. With two down, Martinez hit a single to score Leon, making it 9-5. Benintendi then scored during the next at-bat on a passed ball.

— Martinez led the Red Sox with three hits.

— Benintendi and Devers each had two hits.

— Betts, Moreland, Bogaerts, Nunez and Leon had one hit apiece.

— Jackie Bradley Jr. was the lone Red Sox to go hitless.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Take notes, opposing pitchers.

Hauschild hit Mookie then immediately let up 3 runs and got pulled. Let that be a lesson to everyone — Sox Lunch (@Soxlunch) August 8, 2018

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Jays will finish their three-game set Thursday. Rick Porcello is set to get the ball for Boston and will be opposed by Ryan Borucki. First pitch from Rogers Centre is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET.

