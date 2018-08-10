Red Sox Wrap: Rick Porcello Gives Up Seven Runs In 8-5 Loss To Blue Jays

It just wasn’t Rick Porcello’s night.

The Red Sox right-hander gave up seven earned runs on six hits in just four inning’s of work as Boston failed to complete the sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays, falling 8-5 at Rogers Centre on Thursday night.

After trading leads during the opening innings, Toronto jumped ahead in the fifth once and for all, thanks in part to a strong game from Justin Smoak — who went 3-for-4 on the night with two RBIs and one run scored.

J.D. Martinez hammered his 35th home run of the season, and Mookie Betts hit for the cycle, but the Blue Jays’ offense proved to be too much.

Boston fell to 81-35 with the loss, while Toronto improved to 52-62.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Action.

The game saw multiple lead changes, a Martinez home run and a Betts cycle.

ON THE BUMP

— Porcello was shaky to begin the game, giving up back-to-back walks to Curtis Granderson and Devon Travis. Smoak singled to cut the Red Sox’s lead in half before the Jays tied the game at two on a force out.

The Blue Jays tacked on another run to take the lead in the second on a fielding error by Eduardo Nunez, but Porcello would escape the inning with runners on second and third by striking out Teoscar Hernandez.

Hernandez got another shot at Porcello in the third, and this time he didn’t miss, sending a solo shot to right field to make it a 4-2 game.

Tonight marks @TeoscarH's 162nd game – 1 full @MLB season. In that span, 30 (!!) ⚾ have been launched into TeOuter Space! pic.twitter.com/3grPyY6uTF — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 10, 2018

Toronto continued to give Porcello issues in the fifth, as Travis led off with a single before being driven in by Smoak to re-take the lead, 5-4. The team would add two more runs via a two-run Randal Grichuk homer, spelling the end of Porcello’s night.

— Brandon Workman relieved Porcello in the fifth and got out of the inning with a strikeout.

— Hector Velazquez got the ball for the sixth and got the first two outs quickly before giving up back-to-back doubles — one to Travis — to increase Toronto’s edge to four.

— Tyler Thornburg struck out the side in the eighth.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Betts and Andrew Benintendi led off the game with back-to-back singles before Xander Bogaerts walked to load the bases for Eduardo Nunez. The third baseman roped a single to right field to drive in two runs to give the Sox a quick 2-0 lead.

— The Red Sox made some noise in the fifth — beginning with home run No. 35 for Martinez to cut Toronto’s lead to one.

Hey J.D., 35 looks good on you. pic.twitter.com/CGWAqZS59F — NESN (@NESN) August 10, 2018

Nunez then singled with two outs and stole second in front of Brock Holt. The second baseman smacked an RBI single to center field to tie the game.

— With Boston down 8-4 in the ninth, Betts strolled to the plate and completed the cycle when he hit his 27th home run of the season to left.

— Betts led the way for the Sox with four hits while Nunez had three.

— Benintendi, Martinez and Holt each had one.

— All other Red Sox batters went hitless.

TWEET OF THE GAME

Wow.

Mookie Betts becomes the first Red Sox player to hit for the cycle in a loss since Carl Yastrzemski in 1965 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 10, 2018

UP NEXT

Boston continues its road trip against the Baltimore Orioles. Nathan Eovaldi is expected to get the ball for the Red Sox and will be opposed by Dylan Bundy. First pitch from Camden Yards is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

