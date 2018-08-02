Red Sox, Yankees Square Off In Battle Of High-Powered Offenses

Two of Major League Baseball’s best teams this season just so happen to reside in the same division.

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees have been battling for American League East supremacy throughout the campaign, and things could be shaken up when the two clubs meet for a four-game series at Fenway Park starting Thursday.

To see where the Red Sox and Yankees rank among the league’s best in a number of categories, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Joseph Abboud.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports