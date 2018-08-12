Red Sox’s Andrew Benintendi Dealing With ‘Heavy Legs’ From Toronto Turf

Andrew Benintendi isn’t in the Boston Red Sox lineup for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles, and the reason might surprise you.

The Red Sox outfielder is dealing with “heavy legs,” which cropped after Bentiendi played on the Rogers Centre turf during Boston’s recent series against the Toronto Blue Jays. The ailment isn’t expected to be serious, though.

To learn more about Benintendi’s “heavy legs,” check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Joseph Abboud.

Thumbnail photo via Peter G. Aiken/USA TODAY Sports Images