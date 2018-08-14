Red Sox’s Blake Swihart ‘Excited’ Stay On Disabled List Was Short-Lived

Blake Swihart was having one of the best stretches of his career when he went down with a hamstring strain Aug. 3.

The Boston Red Sox catcher had strung together an 11-game hitting streak while playing solid defense behind the plate, giving manager Alex Cora a dream catching tandem with Sandy Leon.

Swihart tweaked his hamstring while running the bases against the New York Yankees and has spent the last 10 days on the shelf. He was activated Tuesday prior to the Sox’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies, and he’s “excited” to help Boston continue its red-hot play.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images